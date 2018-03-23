AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has voted unanimously to increase availability of the anti-overdose drug naloxone in pharmacies.

About two years ago, the Legislature passed a bill that temporarily allowed pharmacists to prescribe naloxone over-the-counter to those suffering from addiction. WMTW-TV reports the bill passed this week would remove the “sunset provision” from the previous bill and would make the legislation permanent.

Repbulican Gov. Paul LePage has 10 days to sign the bill.

Democratic Sen. Ben Chipman, of Portland, says he’s really happy Democrats and Republicans could come together to pass this legislation.