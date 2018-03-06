PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation to place a constitutional fix to the “Marsy’s Law” victims’ bill of rights before voters at the June primary.

Senators voted 25-8 Tuesday to approve the bill, sending it back to the House for a vote.

It would put the constitutional amendment before voters June 5 and budget $200,000 for the move. Costs include printing a nonpolitical ballot.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, a supporter, says it would save counties money. Officials say Marsy’s Law is spiking costs for counties.

But Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, a bill opponent, says the constitutional amendment should go before general election voters.

The actual amendment that would ask voters to make changes to Marsy’s Law is advancing as a separate legislation.

A special election for statewide ballot questions was last held in April 2001.