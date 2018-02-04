BOSTON (AP) — A legislative panel is examining how Massachusetts could respond after the repeal of federal net neutrality rules.
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey is among those invited to testify before the Special Senate Committee on Net Neutrality at a Statehouse hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Healey is among 21 attorneys general who have filed suit in an effort to block the Federal Communications Commission from repealing the policy, which had banned telecommunications companies from interfering with web traffic or speeds to favor certain sites or apps.
It’s unclear what action the Legislature might consider.
The governors of New York and Montana have moved to require internet providers to observe net neutrality or risk the loss of lucrative state contracts.