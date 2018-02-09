Share story

By
The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation designed to expand North Carolina’s response to a little-studied chemical and other unregulated contaminants in drinking water supplies has cleared the state Senate.

Senators approved a measure Friday that directs a review of the state’s pollutant discharge permitting program and lays out how the university system could test for emerging contaminants like GenX.

A Bladen County chemical plant released GenX into the Cape Fear River for decades, leading Wilmington-area residents to worry about health effects.

The measure returns to the House, which last month passed a different version providing more operating and equipment funds for the state environmental agency.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The House could accept the Senate changes when it meets Tuesday and send the bill to Gov. Roy Cooper. Otherwise, a compromise is unlikely until lawmakers reconvene in May.

The Associated Press