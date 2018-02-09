RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation designed to expand North Carolina’s response to a little-studied chemical and other unregulated contaminants in drinking water supplies has cleared the state Senate.

Senators approved a measure Friday that directs a review of the state’s pollutant discharge permitting program and lays out how the university system could test for emerging contaminants like GenX.

A Bladen County chemical plant released GenX into the Cape Fear River for decades, leading Wilmington-area residents to worry about health effects.

The measure returns to the House, which last month passed a different version providing more operating and equipment funds for the state environmental agency.

The House could accept the Senate changes when it meets Tuesday and send the bill to Gov. Roy Cooper. Otherwise, a compromise is unlikely until lawmakers reconvene in May.