FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has voted to change an obscure law that now requires victims of domestic violence to pay all divorce-case legal fees when their abusive spouses are jailed.

Senators voted 37-0 Wednesday to send the measure to the House.

Current law requires victims to pay their abusive spouses’ legal fees in their divorce cases when the assailants are in jail.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey says for victims, that requirement is like “getting abused again.” The measure would require the state to start paying the legal costs of jailed abusers in divorce cases.

The bill is named for Jeanette McCue, who was ensnared by the provision. McCue found out she was obligated to pay her husband’s legal fees in their divorce because he was in prison.

___

The legislation is Senate Bill 68.