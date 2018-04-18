HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Criminal penalties for hazing would become more severe under a bill approved by the Pennsylvania Senate that was inspired by the death last year of a Penn State pledge after a night of heavy drinking.

Senators voted unanimously Wednesday for a proposal to make severe hazing a felony and permit confiscation of frat houses where hazing has occurred.

The bill also would impose new reporting requirements by schools of all violations of anti-hazing laws.

Sophomore engineering student Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered a series of falls at the Beta Theta Pi house and subsequently died of severe head and abdominal injuries.

Dozens of fraternity brothers face charges related to his death.

Piazza’s family calls the bill, which was sent to the House, a national model.