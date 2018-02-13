JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Senate leaders on Tuesday urged Gov. Bill Walker to go back to the drawing board in seeking nominees for a vacant Senate seat if he could not support a candidate from the initial slate of finalists.

Walker on Friday appointed Randall Kowalke to fill the seat vacated by former Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla. Dunleavy resigned last month to run for governor.

Kowalke, a member of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly, was among 11 applicants for the seat but he was not on the list of three finalists Republicans in that district sent to Walker for consideration.

When there is a legislative vacancy, state law requires the person appointed be from the same party as the person who left. Traditionally, the parties send the governor a list of finalists.

A governor isn’t bound to the list. But in a letter to Walker Tuesday, Senate President Pete Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche said that if he rejects the finalists, the district should have a chance to give him a new list.

They also noted that he could still go with one of the initial finalists: first-term state Rep. George Rauscher, Tom Braund and Todd Smoldon.

Spokesmen for Walker did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Walker on Monday would not say if he had concerns with the three finalists but said he wanted to look at his options more broadly. He said Kowalke “got more support in the district, and in this building, than I think the rest of them combined.”

Support for Kowalke came from mayors, business people and constituents of the district, he said.

Kowalke’s appointment is subject to confirmation by Senate Republicans. But the law is silent on when any such vote would have to occur, said Daniel McDonald, press secretary for the Republican-led Senate majority.

He said the letter signed by Kelly and Micciche was sent on behalf of Senate Republicans.

The letter states that Senate Republicans appreciate Kowalke’s willingness to apply for the seat and says their position has nothing to do with Kowalke.

“Our reluctance is due to our preference for adherence to the traditional process involving local participation,” the letter states. “We feel that voting to accept or reject Mr. Kowalke unfairly personalizes our request to remain within the process. Mr. Kowalke should not have his good name become a casualty of the process.”

The Senate seat will be up for election later this year. Kowalke has already filed as a candidate.