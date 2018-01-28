HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Don Blankenship has scheduled a third town hall-style meeting as the former coal company CEO who spent time in prison continues his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Blankenship’s campaign says he will meet with voters on Thursday night at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and Conference Center in Huntington.

Blankenship will give brief remarks and then answer questions from the audience.

The former Massey Energy executive held similar events earlier this month in Logan and Beckley.

Blankenship served a one-year prison term on charges stemming from the 2010 explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine that killed 29 men in southern West Virginia. It was the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades.