SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker who took a paid leave of absence until the end of the month won’t be allowed to return while investigators look into allegations that he acted inappropriately toward young women working in his office.

Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza of Artesia had planned to return to work next week despite the ongoing investigation. He’s refused demands by many of his colleagues to stay away from the Capitol during the probe.

A Senate panel on Thursday extended his suspension for 60 more days or until the investigation concludes. The committee also restricted his access to the Capitol and legislative resources.

Mendoza has denied wrongdoing and didn’t immediately comment.

Republican Sen. Joel Anderson of Alpine says the full Senate, not the committee, should have voted on suspension.