BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has started debate on a $41.4 billion budget that a top Democratic leader says takes a “cautiously optimistic approach” to the state’s improving financial picture.
Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairwoman Karen Spilka on Tuesday opened discussion over the spending plan for fiscal year starting July 1 by noting that tax collections in the current year have been running well above forecasts.
Spilka said that should prevent a repeat of the last two budget cycles when “faltering” tax revenues forced hundreds of millions of dollars in last-minute spending cuts.
Senators over the next several days will consider nearly 1,200 proposed earmarks and other amendments to the budget, which like a version passed earlier by the House calls for an approximately 3 percent increase in overall state spending.
