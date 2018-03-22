INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed a southern Indiana county sheriff as a new federal marshal for the state.

Senators approved Scott County Sheriff Dan McClain for the position during a voice vote this week. The White House announced in November that President Donald Trump was nominating McClain to become federal marshal for the district covering roughly the southern two-thirds of Indiana.

McClain will lead deputy marshals whose duties include searching for fugitives, along with overseeing the custody of prisoners and security for federal courts.

McClain has been sheriff of the rural county since 2011. He previously served in the Navy, during which time he was a member of its SEAL special operations forces.

Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly both supported McClain’s nomination.