BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Senate committee is urging the chamber to toughen its sexual harassment policies.
The committee released a report Tuesday recommending changes including amending Senate rules to explicitly state that a violation of the Senate’s anti-harassment policy by a member is considered misconduct.
Other recommendations include ensuring lobbyists are aware of the sexual harassment policy and formalizing the practice of treating interns as employees to help protect them from harassment.
The report recommends the Senate also formalize the practice of prohibiting non-disclosure agreements that can discourage the reporting of sexual harassment.
The House has already updated its sexual harassment policies.
Former Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg resigned this month after an ethics report concluded he failed to protect the Senate from his husband, who has been charged with sexual misconduct.