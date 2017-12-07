PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Senate committee has revised legislation to provide public financing for a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The Senate Finance Committee met Thursday. Chairman William Conley says the revisions respond to concerns raised during hearings and strengthen “what was already a good deal” to build the stadium in Pawtucket.

The legislation won’t be voted on until the new session in January.

Lawmakers are considering a proposal to share the $83 million project cost among the state, Pawtucket and the team, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

Among a host of changes, the bill was amended to direct additional ballpark revenue to Pawtucket, specify additional lease conditions and state that the team will pay any construction cost overruns.

The committee also eliminated an expansion of eminent domain powers.