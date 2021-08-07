Senate Democrats and Republicans cleared another key procedural hurdle Saturday on a roughly $1 trillion bill to improve the country’s infrastructure, though disagreements continue to plague lawmakers and prevent the measure’s swift passage.

The 67-27 vote had been expected on the bipartisan measure, which proposes massive new investments in the country’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections. It sets up the Senate to pass the legislation as soon as today, provided an agreement can be secured among the chamber’s lawmakers to skip additional procedural steps.

Such an agreement appeared to be in doubt by Saturday afternoon, as lawmakers continued to spar over a series of potential tweaks to the bill. Despite days of talks, Democrats and Republicans still have failed to agree on a final list of amendments that might appease both sides and allow them to move a step closer to passage.

As the chamber gaveled into session, the lingering standoff prompted Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., to issue a political ultimatum, telling lawmakers: “We can get this done the easy way or the hard way.”

“In either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our work. It’s up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes,” he said.

Among the tougher battles is a fight among Democrats and Republicans over one of the infrastructure proposal’s revenue-raising elements — an attempt to help the U.S. government discover and collect unpaid taxes on cryptocurrencies. The dispute has stymied lawmakers for days and attracted the attention of the White House, which has lobbied behind the scenes to prevent significant changes to that section of the infrastructure bill.

“I wish there would still be a compromise. But I think at this point we may be headed to a vote at some point tonight,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who has sponsored an amendment backed by the White House that competes with another by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and others that would narrow the bill.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, meanwhile, said he still planned to press ahead with his plan to try to repurpose a significant chunk of coronavirus relief aid to tackle infrastructure projects. His proposal targets a portion of funds set aside for state and local governments, passed as part of the $1.9 trillion relief law earlier this year.

“We’ve been working that over the weekend, and we continue to work that,” Cornyn said.

Other Republicans continued to swipe at the roughly $1 trillion package over its price tag. An official analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, which tracks the fiscal impact of legislation, estimated that the bill could add about $250 billion to the deficit.

The chief authors of the bipartisan deal, led by GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, maintain that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would essentially pay for itself, given the broader economic gains that would be realized through new public-works spending. But their arguments have failed to resonate among Republicans who maintain that any new economic package should not add to the country’s deficit.

“What I don’t want to see is Chuck Schumer get a free pass … and then move right into this $3.5 trillion bill that is so deeply concerning, I think, to most of America,” said GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee during an appearance Friday evening on Fox Business. “And as they hear more and more about it, I think we’re going to see a much broader resistance to what’s about to happen.”

Some of these same GOP lawmakers had voted earlier in the debate against proceeding to the bill. The chamber forged ahead anyway on a bipartisan basis, meaning their criticisms now threaten only to delay, not scuttle, the Senate’s infrastructure ambitions. In a sign of additional hurdles to come, Hagerty told reporters Saturday: “I wasn’t about to let the thing be expedited.”

But their criticisms — and the litany of other last-minute fights — nonetheless lessen the odds that the Senate can move swiftly on Saturday. That has the added effect of delaying Schumer’s plans to turn to his next task: shepherding to passage a $3.5 trillion budget deal that includes many of President Biden’s top economic priorities. The Democratic leader has said he hopes to adopt both infrastructure reform as well as the spending deal before adjourning the Senate for its summer recess, adding to the pressure on lawmakers to complete their work swiftly.