BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have unanimously agreed to require the state’s public schools to display “In God We Trust” in their buildings.

Sen. Regina Barrow’s proposal also would require the schools to teach students about the motto.

The Baton Rouge Democrat said she sponsored the bill because she thinks “it’s really important that young people understand the patriotic history” of the country.

Schools would have to fulfill the requirements by the 2019-20 school year.

The Senate voted 33-0 Wednesday for the measure, with no debate. The proposal moves next to the House for consideration.

Senate Bill 224: www.legis.la.gov