CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The head of the Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire says he’s disappointed by the latest action on a plan to provide money for firefighters with cancer.
The state Senate last week approved an amendment that would create a $3 million fund to reimburse first responders for costs associated with cancer treatment, but it also would create a commission to study where they money would come from.
Bill McQuillen, president of the Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire, told WMUR-TV he had hoped the Senate would take more decisive action to address a problem that has existed for more than three decades.
The bill now goes to the House.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com