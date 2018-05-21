PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says President Donald Trump is “squirming on the hook” of the Russia probe and trying to recast the narrative by demanding the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.

The Republican president made the demand Sunday amid days of public venting about the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

The Justice Department then asked its inspector general to examine whether there was improper politically motivated surveillance.

Whitehouse said Monday that looking into it won’t harm the special counsel’s investigation.

The Rhode Island Democrat says he expects the FBI was doing its job in trying to protect the American political system from foreign influence.

Whitehouse says it’s peculiar to have a battle of the narratives between a “tweeting president” and a prosecutor who’s constrained from responding.