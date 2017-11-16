BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling reports that Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed a Los Angeles radio anchor during a 2006 USO tour “unacceptable and deeply disappointing.”

Leeann Tweeden also accused Franken of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

The Minnesota Democrat apologized, saying he remembered his behavior differently during their rehearsal for a skit. The former comic said he feels disgusted with himself seeing the photo now.

Warren said she’s glad Franken has agreed to an ethics investigation.

She said women who come forward are brave and the country can’t end sexual harassment until men take responsibility.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Edward Markey also backed an ethics investigation.

Two of Warren’s Republican challengers, Beth Lindstrom and John Kingston, said Franken should resign.