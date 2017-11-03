LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker in Maryland’s governor’s race.

Van Hollen, a Democrat, endorsed Baker on Friday during an announcement in Landover.

Van Hollen says he’s known Baker for more than 25 years. He cited Baker’s leadership in economic development and lowering crime in the county.

Baker is seeking the Democratic nomination in next year’s governor’s race. He’s running in a crowded primary to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.