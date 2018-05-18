RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis left his seat on Capitol Hill briefly for one on a witness stand in an employee discrimination case from his time as a top state legislative leader.

Tillis testified under oath Friday in a federal courtroom about why as state House speaker in 2011 he decided to force out the director of the General Assembly’s nonpartisan fiscal analysis office.

Marilyn Chism is a black woman who accused legislative leaders of illegally sacking her because of her race and gender. An administrative law judge could direct the legislative branch to pay her monetary damages.

Tillis says Chism was asked to resign because she wasn’t doing a good job leading the agency. He says the decision came after input from staff and fellow House Republican lawmakers.