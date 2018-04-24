MOHAWK, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is pursuing a memorial in New York to honor an astronaut who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion.
Gregory Jarvis was raised in the Herkimer (HUR’-kih-mur) County town of Mohawk. He lost his life in 1986 when the shuttle exploded shortly after launch.
Schumer is asking NASA to work with county officials to establish a permanent memorial honoring the payload specialist.
Jarvis graduated from Mohawk High School in 1962 and later served in the U. S. Air Force.
