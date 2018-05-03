LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul will campaign in Ohio with a Republican candidate in the May 8 Senate primary.
Paul joins Mike Gibbons on Thursday afternoon in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland.
Gibbons is a Cleveland investment banker who helped raise funds for Republican Donald Trump’s presidential bid. The president is backing U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY’-see). Gibbons calls himself the “conservative outsider” in the race and has a campaign commercial that says he will help Trump “drain the swamp” in Washington.
There are three other GOP candidates in the Senate primary, with the winner taking on two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall
Paul was among the early GOP presidential challengers in 2016 before he dropped his bid and won re-election to his second Senate term.