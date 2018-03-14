BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey wants the rest of the country to follow Massachusetts when it comes to gun control.

The Massachusetts Democrat on Wednesday introduced legislation that would provide incentives to states that adopt some of the gun licensing standards already in place in Massachusetts.

Markey said those laws have helped the state maintain one of the lowest gun death rates in the country.

Markey pointed to a number of those measures, including one that allows local police chiefs to revoke or suspend a license if they find that someone should not be allowed to continue to hold a license.

The bill would authorize the Department of Justice to grant funding to encourage states to adopt the changes.

Markey said since 1994, Massachusetts has reduced gun deaths by 40 percent.