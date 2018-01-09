BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey says 40 senators are co-sponsoring a resolution designed to overturn what he called the “anti-consumer” regulations passed by the Federal Communications Commission to end “net neutrality.”

The Massachusetts Democrat said 30 members are needed to send the resolution to the Senate floor for a vote. A simple majority is needed to pass it.

The FCC repealed the Obama-era “net neutrality” rules in December, giving internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit or charge more for faster speeds.

Of the 40 senators supporting the resolution, 38 are Democrats and two are independents. Markey will have to win over the remaining Democratic senators and a handful of Republicans to pass the measure.