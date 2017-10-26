ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Sen. John McCain could have his brain cancer treated through clinical trials at the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center if the Arizona Republican’s treatment at a Mayo Clinic location isn’t effective.

The Albuquerque Journal reports cancer center CEO, Dr. Cheryl Willman, told an Albuquerque business group Wednesday about the possibility of McCain receiving treatments at the facility.

Researchers say trials underway at the cancer center could offer a new tool for fighting a deadly form of brain cancer too often immune to conventional treatments, such as radiation therapy.

The first drug trials with people have shown promise in attacking glioblastomas, or solid brain tumors — the type of brain cancer McCain is battling and that took the life of his former Senate colleague Edward Kennedy in 2009.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com