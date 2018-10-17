CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has co-written a series of op-ed pieces with Republican senators in an effort to demonstrate his bipartisan chops three weeks before the midterm elections.

The West Virginia Democrat’s views appear from time to time in newspapers, particularly in his home state, but perhaps not in as rapid fashion as this. The opinion pieces over the past week focus on addressing the Affordable Care Act, energy and national security, veterans’ issues and the opioid epidemic.

Manchin co-wrote them with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Johnny Isakson of Georgia and Marco Rubio of Florida

In a statement Manchin says “these are not Democratic or Republican issues, they’re American issues and my colleagues recognize this.”

Manchin faces Republican state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Nov. 6.