CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has assembled his campaign team for the 2018 election.
The West Virginia Democrat announced Wednesday that longtime friend Larry Puccio will serve as his re-election campaign’s senior adviser. Puccio served as chief of staff when Manchin was governor and is a former chairman of the state Democratic Party.
Among other campaign positions, Pat Devney will serve as Manchin’s campaign manager, Patti Hamilton will oversee in-state fundraising as the campaign’s state finance director, and Grant Herring will be the campaign’s communications coordinator.
Herring was a spokesman for Gov. Jim Justice before the governor announced earlier this year he was switching from Democrat to Republican.
Manchin is seeking a second full six-year Senate term.