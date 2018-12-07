SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The top Democrat on a U.S. Senate subcommittee which oversees America’s relationship with the United Nations has slammed President Donald Trump’s choice of a former Fox News host and current State Department spokeswoman to be Washington’s ambassador to the world body.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon said Heather Nauert lacks experience and that her loyalty to Trump and experience as an anchor on his favorite cable news network are insufficient qualifications.

Trump announced Friday he’s nominating Nauert, saying she’s talented, smart and that he thinks she’s going to be respected.

Merkley, who is considering a run for the White House, said being ambassador to the U.N. is a pivotal role, and should be held by people with deep international affairs knowledge, political leadership or diplomatic experience.