WASHINGTON — Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., faced swift condemnation and bipartisan calls for an ethics investigation Thursday after he was accused of forcibly kissing and groping a broadcaster and model while traveling overseas in 2006.

The allegations against Franken by Leeann Tweeden, who traveled with him on a USO trip to the Middle East before he was elected to the Senate, comes amid a growing swell of accusations of sexual misconduct by men in powerful positions.

Beloved by liberals for his fierce attacks on President Donald Trump, Franken found few defenders as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called for the ethics committee to investigate his actions.

“Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated,” Schumer said in a statement.

The quick reaction to the accusations against Franken coincides with intense attention to charges that Alabama Republican Roy Moore made unwelcome sexual overtures to numerous women when they were teenagers. He has brushed off calls from GOP leaders to end his Senate campaign.

In an online essay published Thursday, Tweeden wrote that Franken had forced his tongue in her mouth during a rehearsal for a skit and then groped her while she was sleeping during a flight home, a moment captured in a photograph.

“You knew exactly what you were doing,” she wrote. “You forcibly kissed me without my consent, grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later and be ashamed.”

After initially issuing a brief apology for his behavior, Franken released a lengthier statement.

“I’m sorry,” said the senator, who skipped a series of votes Thursday. “I respect women. I don’t respect men who don’t. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed.”

Tweeden said she accepted Franken’s apology.

“Yes, people make mistakes and, of course, he knew he made a mistake,” she said at a news conference in Los Angeles, where she works as a radio news anchor for KABC. She said she would leave any disciplinary action up to Senate leaders and was not calling for Franken to step down.

The hasty condemnations of Franken’s behavior by fellow Democrats underlined the tinderbox atmosphere surrounding allegations of sexual harassment by influential figures.

What in the past might have been brushed aside, or taken weeks to build into outrage, instantly consumed the Senate as it saw one of its own join a growing list that includes film producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., joined those in calling for an ethics investigation of her home-state colleague, saying in a statement, “I strongly condemn this behavior.” Just last week, the Senate unanimously approved a bill co-sponsored by Klobuchar that mandates sexual-harassment training for all senators and their staffs.

Washington state’s Patty Murray, one of the most senior Democratic women in the Senate, concurred on the ethics probe, saying: “This is unacceptable behavior and extremely disappointing. I am glad Al came out and apologized, but that doesn’t reverse what he’s done or end the matter.”

Trump ignored shouted questions about Franken as he entered a meeting with House Republicans at the Capitol, but White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said later Thursday that it was appropriate for the ethics committee to investigate.

The allegations landed two days after a remarkably candid hearing in Washington, during which female lawmakers said sexual harassment is a pervasive problem on Capitol Hill and said current members were guilty of misconduct.

For Democrats, the charges against Franken serve as a sobering reminder that there could be bipartisan fallout as women come forward with their experiences of harassment.

Franken, 66, had been seen entering a morning hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday but quickly left and could not be found at the Capitol the rest of the day, missing four midday roll-call votes.

While it is unusual for the ethics committee to investigate incidents that occurred before a senator was elected, there are no specific limits on what the panel can probe. Senate Republicans have made that point repeatedly this week in trying to force Moore out of the Alabama contest, warning that he will face likely expulsion from the Senate if he wins the Dec. 12 race.

Franken’s misconduct occurred not long after he had moved home to Minnesota from New York, where he spent decades as a writer and performer on “Saturday Night Live” and a liberal radio-talk-show host. By 2006, he was already positioning himself to run for Senate in 2008, a race he narrowly won after a recount.

At the time, Franken was a regular on USO tours, which often include live performances by celebrity entertainers to boost morale of U.S. service members.

Tweeden wrote in her post that the 2006 trip to the Middle East was her ninth such trip. At the time, she was a Fox Sports Network correspondent and fitness model.

She said Franken had written some skits for the show for the troops. “Like many USO shows before and since, the skits were full of sexual innuendo geared toward a young, male audience,” she wrote.

Part of one skit included a kiss, she said, and he insisted they practice during a rehearsal despite her protests.

“We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth,” she wrote.

“I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time,” she said.

During the 36-hour flight home, Tweeden fell asleep wearing her flak vest and Kevlar helmet. It was not until she later looked at a CD of photos that she came across an image of Franken, grabbing her chest provocatively as she slept, she said.

“I felt violated all over again,” she wrote.

In his statement Thursday, Franken, who has been married for more than 40 years, expressed regret for his behavior.

“I don’t know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse,” he said. “I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn’t funny. It’s completely inappropriate. It’s obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture. And, what’s more, I can see how millions of other women would feel violated by it — women who have had similar experiences in their own lives, women who fear having those experiences, women who look up to me, women who have counted on me.”

Tweeden said Thursday that she wanted to tell the world about the photo a decade ago but was worried about her career. She convinced herself, she said, that “it was not going to be worth the fight.”

She said she finally decided to share her story because “the tide has turned.”