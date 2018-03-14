DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a semitrailer filled with hogs tipped over on a northeast Des Moines interstate exit, forcing 10 of the injured animals to be euthanized.

Lt. Rich Blaylock of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was leaving Interstate 80 around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when it tipped. The driver wasn’t injured.

Tom Colvin with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa says around 140 hogs had to be removed from the trailer, and 10 had to be euthanized. He also says it’s possible some hogs had died by the time veterinarians and volunteers arrived to get them out of the trailer.

A makeshift fence was used to guide the hogs into another trailer after they got out of the damaged trailer.