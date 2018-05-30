TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The owners of Florida’s biggest casino are starting a massive nearly $700 million expansion that will make it even larger.

The Seminole Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Tampa announced on Wednesday that they will have 5,000 slot machines and nearly 200 tables when the expansion is concluded in 2019. The casino is located near Interstate 4 east of downtown Tampa.

The expansion includes a new 15-story hotel tower with an additional 564 hotel rooms and suites. The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns the Hard Rock and is also expanding the casino it owns in Hollywood in South Florida.

The tribe has exclusive rights to offer blackjack at its casinos in Florida. The Seminoles reached a deal with Gov. Rick Scott to add craps and roulette but state legislators rejected it.