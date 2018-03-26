HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Environmentalists and New York officials are participating in a seminar on solar energy development in the Hudson Valley.

Scenic Hudson says it’s important to develop solar energy in way that preserves the farms and natural resources that define the Hudson Valley. The environmental group is presenting the conference Tuesday with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The all-day seminar at the FDR Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park will feature interactive panel discussions and presentations.