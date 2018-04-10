WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A crash between a semi and a van shut down part of Interstate 94 in West Fargo.

There was no immediate word on how many people were hurt. An officer on the scene Tuesday morning tells KFGO injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. and closed eastbound lanes for about an hour.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. The semi spilled a load of bricks when it jackknifed.

