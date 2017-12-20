PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A semi-truck hauling a large trash bin has crashed and plunged into a swimming pool in Portland.
KATU reports that ax records show the residence where the accident happened on Wednesday is owned by Portland Trail Blazer Evan Turner.
Authorities say the truck’s driver lost control on a hairpin curve and wound up down a hill and in the pool.
The driver was extricated but his condition is unknown.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
___
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/