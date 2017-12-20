Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A semi-truck hauling a large trash bin has crashed and plunged into a swimming pool in Portland.

KATU reports that ax records show the residence where the accident happened on Wednesday is owned by Portland Trail Blazer Evan Turner.

Authorities say the truck’s driver lost control on a hairpin curve and wound up down a hill and in the pool.

The driver was extricated but his condition is unknown.

