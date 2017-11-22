SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities are clearing dead cows off a northern Utah interstate highway after a semitrailer hauling cattle tipped over and crashed on an exit ramp above the highway, spilling cows onto the road below.

Utah’s Highway Patrol said the semitrailer driver was speeding Wednesday while exiting Interstate 15 near Riverdale to merge onto another highway.

While the driver was rounding a curve on an exit ramp above the highway, the truck crashed into a low wall, spilling cattle.

UHP says troopers don’t yet know how many cows died but the driver was uninjured.

KSL-TV reports about a dozen cows could be seen on the road below, some dead and some corralled by emergency crews.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesman Zach Whitney says southbound lanes of Interstate 15 and the exit are closed until the crash is cleared.