ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — State officials say a semi-trailer driver hauling hazardous material to and from the Keystone oil pipeline leak site purposely dumped soil contaminated with crude oil on the side of a northeastern South Dakota road.

Brian Walsh, environmental scientist manager for the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, tells the Aberdeen American News that the semi was returning from taking soil to a landfill in Sawyer, North Dakota.

Walsh says it’s suspected the driver realized there was contaminated soil in his trunk and emptied it in Marshall County before returning to the leak site near Amherst.

Officials do not know the trucking company responsible for dumping the soil, which was discovered last week. Walsh says the weight of the dirt and its oil content are not yet known.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com