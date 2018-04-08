HEBRON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi-tractor collided with a state Transportation Department snowplow on Interstate 94 near Hebron.

Authorities say both vehicles were eastbound on I-94 when the crash happened Sunday morning. The plow was in the left lane traveling 15 mph when the semi driver came up from behind and lost sight of the plow because of snow fog.

The semi driver moved into the left lane to pass when he noticed the plow also was in that lane, so he tried to pass on the median shoulder. The semi struck the left rear of the plow and came to rest in the median.

Everyone was wearing seat belts and no one was hurt. The patrol says the semi driver was cited for careless driving.