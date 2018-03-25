POWNAL, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town will ask state transportation officials to conduct a study of a local stretch of Route 7 for potential safety upgrades following two fatal crashes on the same spot on the roadway.

The request was drafted at a Pownal Select Board meeting last Thursday.

The Bennington Banner reports the request would be made for an approximately 2.5 mile stretch of the state highway where firefighters Robert Dross and Shelby Coon both died in separate crashes less than a month apart.

Democratic state Rep. Bill Botzow, a Democrat, says the Bennington County Regional Commission, and independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office have been notified of the safety concerns of the roadway.

___

Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com