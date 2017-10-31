EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Officials in the New Hampshire town of Exeter continue to discuss renovation plans for the town’s public library.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Exeter Public Library trustees presented a revised proposal to the Board of Selectmen during a meeting Monday night. Under the estimated $5 million plan, the library would create more study spaces, expand existing rooms and add energy-efficient heating and cooling systems.

According to Trustee Chairwoman Barbara Young, about 50,000 patrons used the library in 2016. Young says the number of child patrons more than doubled between 2006 and 2016.

The Board of Selectmen must review the proposal again before residents vote on the plan in March.

