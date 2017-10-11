COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — The Colchester Select Board says it voted unanimously to stop plowing private roads in winter 2018.
The decision at the Tuesday night meeting came after months of research and two public hearings on the subject. The Burlington Free Press reports the town will draft a policy by the next meeting on Oct. 24.
The issue has been the subject of several town-wide votes and discussions over 47 years. The select board was trying to find a policy that would create the highest level of equity for residents and the lowest liability for the town.
Town officials say they are not sure how the practice of plowing private roads came about.
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com