NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Life imitated art at the Stanley Cup playoffs as the actor who played Puddy on the TV sitcom “Seinfeld” showed up at the game with his face painted as a New Jersey Devils fan.
Patrick Warburton is a Devils fan and in a 1995 episode of the hit show he appeared with his face painted in red and green.
The team posted a video of Warburton on Wednesday cheering to the crowd at Newark’s Prudential Center that “we’re the Devils!” The 53-year-old stripped off his shirt to reveal a letter “D” on his chest.
Warburton’s enthusiasm wasn’t enough. New Jersey lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1, giving Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead in the playoff series.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
- Man with 3 faces: Frenchman gets 2nd face transplant
- Child was growling at preschool — so naturopath says she gave him rabid-dog saliva