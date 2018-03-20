CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A coach who ran a program for Iowa’s top youth basketball players wants out of jail pending trial on charges that he secretly recorded some of them undressing.
An attorney for ex-Iowa Barnstormers director Greg Stephen argued in a filing Tuesday that he’s not a danger to the community or a flight risk.
Stephen has been in custody since he was arrested last week on a charge of knowingly transporting child pornography.
Court documents allege that Stephen has admitted to taking secret videos of three players disrobing in a hotel bathroom in Illinois in January.
He’s expected to appear in court Wednesday for a hearing on the government’s request that he be detained until trial, which hasn’t been set.
Co-defense attorney Mark Meyer notes that Stephen has no prior criminal record, strong community ties and scored low on risk assessments.