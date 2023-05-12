A Yellowstone National Park visitor recently witnessed something special while driving over a bridge in the park.

A herd of bison barreled down a slope onto the road and crossed the bridge, with several babies in tow. Vanessa Lynn-Byerly posted a video of the May 7 encounter to a Yellowstone Facebook group and to her Instagram account.

“Oh there’s little red dogs!” she said as she filmed the herd, referring to the nickname for bison babies due to their orange-red coats. “So cute!”

Their hooves clatter as they canter over the asphalt, and many of them can be heard grunting and snorting as they thunder across the bridge.

The weight of the herd rattled the bridge and Lynn-Byerly’s car, she said in the caption.

Advertising

“This was SO amazing to see in person — the bison literally shook the bridge so I was trying to hold my phone really still [because] the car was shaking,” she said.

Lynn-Byerly and her husband were driving over a bridge that leads to Lamar Valley, she told For The Win.

“I asked my husband if there was something happening with the car and he said, no, that’s the hooves shaking our car,” she told the outlet.

What to know about bison

Multiple people have been injured by bison.

In 2022, a 25-year-old woman was gored by a bison and tossed 10 feet into the air at Yellowstone National Park, rangers said. The woman had walked toward the bison on a boardwalk near the Old Faithful geyser and came within 10 feet.

A 34-year-old Colorado man was also gored by a bison while walking near Old Faithful with family when the animal charged toward them, according to park officials.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” park rangers said. “They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Bison are huge animals that can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run up to 30 mph, according to the park.