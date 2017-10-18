WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County officials say Veterans Affairs owes the county more than $1.5 million in unpaid ambulance costs.

Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services Director Scott Hadley said in a report that the VA asked for county ambulance service more than 1,900 times in the last four years without paying.

County Commissioner David Dennis said he and others will meet Thursday with the hospital’s nurse executive to discuss the problem.

The Wichita Eagle reports Dennis said the county could use the money but he’s mainly worried the situation could cost sick veterans. He says if the county can’t collect the money, its only alternative will be to bill veterans directly.

