COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An official says security has been tightened for Sri Lanka’s president as police investigate an alleged plot to assassinate him.
Presidential adviser Sarath Kongahage told reporters on Thursday that precautionary measures have been taken to protect President Maithripala Sirisena. He declined to give further details.
A police informant said last month that he had a taped conversation with a senior police officer who spoke to him about a plan to assassinate Sirisena through a hired killer.
Police are investigating the claim and no arrests have been made.
