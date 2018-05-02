CHICAGO (AP) — A former contractor for the city of Chicago has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars in taxpayer money.

Christopher Williams has been ordered to return the nearly $10,000 he took while employed as a security guard at Department of Revenue payment centers. Williams was employed by Chicago contractor SkyTech Security Services.

The Chicago Office of Inspector General says the security guard received money from individuals under the pretense he would settle their fines and fees with the city. Williams instead pocketed the money. He paid the individuals’ fees using a blank check from Chicago’s Department of Family and Social Services.

He has also been ordered to serve 30 months of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Williams’ attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.