SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 34-year-old Salem security guard has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting a man to death in 2017, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said.
KATU-TV reports Gregory Capwell was sentenced Monday.
A jury last week found that Capwell intentionally killed 25-year-old Jose Moreno in a Denny’s parking lot early on July 22, 2017.
Prosecutors say Capwell was working as a security guard when he stopped Moreno and two other men for alleged trespassing as they tried to go inside the Salem restaurant.
Prosecutors say an argument ensued and Capwell tried to place Moreno under citizen’s arrest, used a stun gun on him and pulled him from a vehicle before shooting him twice in the chest with a handgun.
Capwell said he acted in self-defense, but prosecutors said security camera video showed otherwise.
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/