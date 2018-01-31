LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a security guard accidentally shot himself at a north Lincoln gun range.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the 34-year-old man, who works for Kansas City, Missouri-based security guard firm VT-SGI, was target shooting at Thunder Alley on Tuesday morning before the accident.
Lincoln Police Capt. Jeri Roeder says that when the man went to put his gun in holster, it went off, hitting him in the upper right leg.
Police say the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
