KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is alerting local residents about security exercise.
Officials said the training exercise on Tuesday is aimed at enhancing security readiness and emergency response.
They said area residents may see and hear things associated with the exercise.
Officials said the training is regularly scheduled training and is not in response to any specific threat against the shipyard.
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, overhauls and repairs nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.