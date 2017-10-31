LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say they’re enhancing security at the annual “Halloween Carnaval” in West Hollywood, which typically attracts hundreds of thousands of people, after a truck attack in New York City that killed at least eight people.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says officials are also briefing sheriff’s deputies who will be protecting Tuesday night’s event to be extra vigilant.
She says sheriff’s officials will have uniformed and undercover deputies patrolling the event and a helicopter overhead.
The annual Halloween Carnaval is held over a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.
Los Angeles police were already planning increased security for Game 6 of the World Series, which will be held Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.